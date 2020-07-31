What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Hear me out here. What if you took the idea of a battle royale, but it was more like a putty version of Mario Party that didn’t make you want to die inside? That sounds like good fun for a weekend, right?

With infections sparking up around Sydney, the prospect of going outside is increasingly wracked with anxiety. That makes staying inside, and investing time in the little things — chores, meal prep, video games — a lot more enticing.

And when you throw something like Fall Guys into the mix, weekends seem a little bit easier.

The battle royale indie, which made a huge splash at PAX Australia last year and has been enjoying a streamer-fuelled hype train over the last week, is having another beta this weekend before its release on August 4.

And the game comes at a really good time. In a similar vein to Microsoft Flight Simulator, Fall Guys offers a great escape from the anxiety and misery of the world right now. It’s not relaxing the same way as a bush flight is, but it’s a hell of a lot funnier, and laughs are always good to have.

Beyond that, I wouldn’t mind going through a bit more of the Halo 3 campaign, and working my way up the Valorant ladder. There’s something about the way the guns in that game handle that still really jives with me. Plus, there’s only a few days left in the current competitive season.

What are you playing this weekend?