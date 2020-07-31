See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 17 mins ago: July 31, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:au
fall guysvalorantwhat are you playing this weekend?
what are you playing this weekend
Image: Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

Hear me out here. What if you took the idea of a battle royale, but it was more like a putty version of Mario Party that didn’t make you want to die inside? That sounds like good fun for a weekend, right?

With infections sparking up around Sydney, the prospect of going outside is increasingly wracked with anxiety. That makes staying inside, and investing time in the little things — chores, meal prep, video games — a lot more enticing.

And when you throw something like Fall Guys into the mix, weekends seem a little bit easier.

The battle royale indie, which made a huge splash at PAX Australia last year and has been enjoying a streamer-fuelled hype train over the last week, is having another beta this weekend before its release on August 4.

And the game comes at a really good time. In a similar vein to Microsoft Flight SimulatorFall Guys offers a great escape from the anxiety and misery of the world right now. It’s not relaxing the same way as a bush flight is, but it’s a hell of a lot funnier, and laughs are always good to have.

Beyond that, I wouldn’t mind going through a bit more of the Halo 3 campaign, and working my way up the Valorant ladder. There’s something about the way the guns in that game handle that still really jives with me. Plus, there’s only a few days left in the current competitive season.

Valorant’s New Agent, Killjoy, Has The Dome From The Simpsons

A small mishap on Riot Games’ part has resulted in Valorant‘s next hero being revealed. They’re called Killjoy, and they’re set to immediately become the most annoying character in the game — not least in part because their ultimate is basically the Dome from The Simpsons.

Read more

What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.