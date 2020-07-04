What’s The Best Reese’s Cup Shape?

This week we review GTA Online, watch a parrot attack, check out Horizon: Zero Dawn running on a PC, remember Amazon’s failed game, and debate the best Reese’s Cup shape.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Amazon’s Crucible Flopped So Hard It’s Being Un-Released
In this era of constant updates, games leave closed beta on a regular basis. They don’t often re-enter it. However, like a groundhog emerging to un-see its own shadow, Amazon’s team-based shooter Crucible is no longer a fully released video game.Read more
On the one hand, this is embarrassing. On the other hand, a bunch of people just remembered this game existed for a few minutes.
Grand Theft Auto Online: The Kotaku Review
Rockstar never meant to support GTA Online for nearly a decade and counting. That was never the plan. Yet GTA Online continues to be updated, and oddly, now in 2020, it’s bigger than ever.Read more
I finally reviewed GTA Online. After 7 years and over 600 hours, I felt like it was time.
I Have Mixed Feelings About The Last Of Us Part 2’s Trans Character
Whether or not you like The Last of Us Part 2, there’s no denying it’s a diverse game. People of different genders, sexualities, and races exist in its world, and there’s a perverse equality in the way none of them are exempt from suffering. The game’s only trans character, a...Read more
Even if I never play Last of Us Part 2, I’m enjoying all the writing from different folks about this big game and its characters and story.
Tweets!
"All Lives Ma…." pic.twitter.com/3ZJPWuB0Zb
— iamBrandon (@iamBrandonTV) June 30, 2020
“Blue lives ma-” *Slapped again.*
Please watch this 35 second Magnum clip. I have not stopped laughing. pic.twitter.com/nneXjJxUPj
— Chris “Wear A Mask” Driver (@Jerkwheatery) June 30, 2020
Back in the 80s, you could do almost anything you wanted on TV because there were like 7 channels and everything had low budgets. It was a glorious time.
I dont recognize 4th of july as a holiday because reeses does not even do a special shape for it
— Natalie Walker (@nwalks) July 1, 2020
The best shape is the pumpkin. You get a bunch of peanut butter and Halloween is the best holiday.
News
- Twitch Suspends Donald Trump For Hateful Conduct
- Multiple People Accuse Skullgirls Developer Of Making Inappropriate Sexual Comments
- Twitch Streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein Dies At 31
- Evo Online Cancelled After Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Others Withdraw Over Abuse Allegations
- NBA 2K21 Will Cost $US70 ($101) On PS5 And Xbox Series X
- Bethesda Announces Fallout TV Show
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Releases On Steam And The Epic Games Store On August 7
- Xbox Summer Fest Will Debut Over 60 Demos You Can Try At Home
- Min Min Kicks Off Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Second DLC Pass With A Helluva Punch
- Report: Harry Potter Game Devs Distressed Over J.K. Rowling’s Rampant Transphobia
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
I…didn’t really like this game that much.
I keep wanting to give Fallout 76 another chance, but the last time I played it I was bored out of my mind and it ran like crap. MAYBE next time will be better…
I’ve been thinking about replaying this game and now I might do so on PC. I want to ride robot horses in 60fps.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in