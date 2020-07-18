What’s The Deal With Sesame Seeds?

This week we learn about Yoshi’s tax evasion crimes, learn which member of congress is really good at League of Legends, discuss loading times, and question the point of sesame seeds on buns.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Ghost Of Tsushima’s Loading Times Are So Good That They Had To Be Nerfed Ghost of Tsushima, out now, features some of the fastest loading times I’ve seen in a modern game despite its beautiful, expansive environments. They’re so short, in fact, that it’s often hard to read more than one or two of the gameplay tips the developers included as filler between gameplay.... Read more

I wonder if the next generation of consoles will have to do stuff like this to include tips between deaths, assuming all this talk of “no loading screens” turns out to be true.

Yoshi’s Tax Fraud Story: A Hardboiled Detective Tale He came into my office, shadows trailing in behind him like he was being followed by the specter of Death. He was a short, squat man; Italian, by the look of him. Honest guy, works with his hands for a living. My guess: plumber. Read more

I never liked Yoshi. And then I found out he committed tax evasion. Pretty cool dinosaur.

Update Your GPU Drivers For Death Stranding For God’s Sake The PC version of Death Stranding is out, and as our own Mike Fahey reported, it runs like a dream. This is true, provided you’re not a dumbass like me and forget to install the latest Game Ready Drivers for your Nvidia card. I didn’t do that, and the above... Read more

Or, if you like terrible, horrible nightmare creatures, don’t update your drivers.

What One Accessory Vastly Improved Your Gaming Experience? Welcome to Ask Kotaku, a new weekly feature in which Kotaku’s rank and file weigh in on the burning questions of our time. Each query is a crucible on which nerds and giants clash, monumental contests of wit, that…well, OK. It’s just another excuse to talk vidya games. You down? Read more

The real answer for all of us should be a TV or monitor, but that would have been boring.

Tweets!

My small quarantine accomplishment: made it to Silver III ???? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2020

More politicians playing video games and fewer politicians yelling about covid-19 conspiracy theories, please.

Need some positivity on the timeline so here's the greatest teamwork you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/yps39Oz3XQ — Gigz (@Gigz) July 15, 2020

If too many people start doing this and having fun with it, Bungie will nerf it or remove it from the game.

This is strange, but I never really noticed sesame seeds on buns until years ago when someone jokingly asked why they are on the buns at all. I looked down and was shocked.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

I’m a sucker for a Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes-style mobile game, but I can’t actually pre-register for this game because my brand new phone isn’t compatible? Strange.

This feels like some prestige drama intro. Something that people talk about for weeks on Twitter and then the final episodes suck and everybody moves on.

In Soviet Russia, old jokes still funny.

Velocity Architecture sounds like some bad Star Trek technobabble. “Sir, our velocity architecture generator is damaged. We need to realign our outward energy dampeners to compensate for the increase in posi-drift momentum.”