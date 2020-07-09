See Games Differently

When Nintendo Struggles To Manage Expectations

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: July 10, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:treehouse live
wayforward
Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo

Earlier this evening, while promoting an upcoming gameplay session for the new Paper Mario on Treehouse Live, Nintendo dropped a teaser for “a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward”. And people lost their God damn minds.

WayForward have a loooong history of making platformers across all kinds of platforms, so people’s imaginations started running wild! Why, if Nintendo was hyping this on a completely unrelated gameplay stream, surely it was big news!

Maybe, many figured, it was Metroid! Or…you know, something else cool and interesting, since there are loads of other Nintendo franchises that have lain dormant for too long. Like Wario Ware? Kid Icarus? Balloon Fight?

Nah. Realising that things were getting quickly out of hand — remember, this is just a Treehouse Live video, not a full-blown Nintendo Direct, and these are Nintendo fans we’re talking about — the company had to send out a follow-up to pump everyone’s breaks.

$US10 ($14) it’s Shantae. That or they sold F-Zero to Microsoft.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • There’s been recent news of a River City Girls standalone content announcement so given how new that is for WayForward I’m guessing it’s probably that.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.