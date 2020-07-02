See Games Differently

Why Resident Evil Village Isn’t Called Resident Evil 8

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: July 2, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:capcom
newsresident evilresident evil 8resident evil village

When the upcoming Resident Evil Village was first announced last month, we thought it was called Resident Evil 8: Village. It’s not! The game is simply called Resident Evil Village. There’s a reason for that.

hy is that? After all, the game is a sequel is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. So, shouldn’t it have the number eight?

In this week’s Weekly Famitsu, the game’s producers Tsuyoshi Kanda and Peter Fabiano were asked just that. They said that, yes, this is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, bringing that story to a close. So then, why isn’t this called Resident Evil 8? Here is Famitsu’s question, along with the producers’ reply:

Q. In the Village logo, there is the numeral VIII, so why wasn’t the title Resident Evil 8?

A. You could call the actual Village another character in the game, and we did that because we would like players to understand that.

Q. Which is the official abbreviation for the game: RE8 or Village?

A. There isn’t really an official abbreviation, but we’d just be happy if you remembered Village.

Hrm. I do wonder if Capcom will eventually release a Resident Evil 8 numbered game. Maybe not, because the logo for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did use the numerals VII in the logo.

Elsewhere in the Famitsu Q&A, Capcom revealed that since the planning phase, they’ve been working on the game for three and a half years and the game is set in Europe. More is set to be revealed about the game in Famitsu next month.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.