How To Watch The Latest Xbox Games Showcase In Australia

The latest Xbox showcase is set for Friday, July 24. It’ll be an hour long and feature a bunch of upcoming games for Xbox Series X and PC.

In a recent tweet, Xbox Games Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg confirmed there would be no business, devices or similar news in the Xbox Games Showcase with the sole focus of the upcoming presentation being games — so if you were keen to hear more about the Xbox Series X or its potential price, hold your excitement for now.

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJ — Aaron Greenberg ????????‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 16, 2020

Outside of a handful of sequels and original games announced earlier in the year, the Xbox Series X currently lacks a killer leading title. This presentation should address that concern with a wave of new game announcements.

So far, most games revealed for the Xbox Series X will also be coming to PC or PlayStation 5. The lack of exclusives is intentional according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, so don’t expect this presentation to change Xbox’s approach. Instead, we’re more likely to see new titles shared across PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

What’ll be on show is currently a mystery, but we can expect new looks at leading flagship titles like Halo: Infinite or Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II alongside a raft of surprises. While there’s already a pretty decent list of games coming to Xbox Series X, this presentation should give a better idea about its leading AAA line-up.

Xbox Games Showcase will take place on Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels at 2 a.m. on Friday, July 24 in Australia. As usual, time zones are pretty nasty for Aussies wanting to tune in, but there should be plenty of exciting reasons to stay up.

Alongside this new showcase, Xbox will be hosting a week-long demo event as part of the Summer Games Fest celebrations. From July 22 to July 28, over 60 demos for upcoming and unreleased Xbox games will be available to play on Xbox One. The full list of demos available will be announced sometime next week but so far, Destroy All Humans!, Cris Tales and more have been confirmed.

If you’re not so keen for an early morning wake-up on July 24, Kotaku Australia will be bringing you all the latest Xbox news and updates from the event in the morning. Stay tuned.