Xbox Summer Event Lets You Play Demos Of More Than 70 Unreleased Games

If you’re a fan of trying before you buy and being completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of options in front of you, then you’ll be pleased as punch to hear that you now have over 70 new Xbox games to play, and you’ve only got a week to do it.
Xbox’s Summer Games Fest Demo Event doesn’t have the catchiest name, but it gets the point across: There are demos, and there are a lot of them. Between July 21 and 27, you can download and try any of said demos, or all of them if you want to feel, for one brief, shining moment, like you’re standing in a crowded convention centre hall and have boundless options in front of you before the colour melts away from the scene playing out in your mind, and you realise, on one hand, that you can play every game without waiting in line, but on the other, you’re all alone.
Anyway, here’s the full list!
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher
- Alchemist Adventure
- Aniquilation
- Antipole DX
- Armed and Gelatinous
- Ars Fabulae
- Back to Belt
- Bite the Bullet
- Book of Adventum
- Cake Bash
- Chickens Madness
- Clea
- Cris Tales
- Curved Space
- Dandy Ace
- Darkestville Castle
- Deleveled
- Destroy All Humans!
- Doodle God: Crime City Demo
- Dungeon and Gravestone
- Dungeon Scavenger Inferno
- Ephemeral Tale
- Flowing Lights
- Fractal Space
- Freshly Frosted
- Galacide
- Gauntlet Force: Rise of the Machines Demo
- Genesis Noir
- Haven
- Helheim Hassle
- Hellpoint
- In the Valley of Death
- Kaze and the Wild Masks
- Klang 2
- Knight Squad 2
- Kova: AlphaLink
- KungFu Kickball
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale
- Lost Wing
- Mars Power Industries Deluxe
- Mayhem Brawler
- Momentus
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption
- OkunoKA Madness
- PHOGS!
- Pixel Skater
- Ponpu
- Projection: First Light
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip
- Road to Guangdong
- Rover Wars: Battle for mars Demo
- Sail Forth
- ScourgeBringer
- Seasons of the Samurai
- SkateBIRD
- Skycadia
- Solaroids: Prologue
- Space Otter Charlie
- Swim Out
- Swimsanity!
- Tesla Force
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Dark Eye: Memoria
- The Last Cube
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
- Tribble Troubles Demo
- Unspottable
- WarriOrb
- Welcome to Elk
- YesterMorrow
I haven’t played many of these, but I can wholeheartedly recommend Raji, which is a sort of God of War-ish action game set in ancient India, Haven, a sci-fi RPG about being in a long-term relationship, and Phogs, a co-op puzzle adventure about dogs who are very long. I do not, however, recommend a game that’s for some reason unlisted, but still diabolically playable. It is called Staring At The List While Racked With Indecision Until You Realise That A Week Has Passed And You Haven’t Actually Done Anything, and it is bad.
