Over 5000 Australians Have Taken Up Gigabit NBN Already

Australians have been begging for faster internet for years. And now that gigabit NBN is actually a thing you can buy, Aussies are taking it up with gusto.

Despite the protestations that Aussies wouldn’t use superfast broadband even if it was free, there’s definitely a growing appetite for NBN 1000 plans in Australia. According to Aussie Broadband, who began offering a nationwide NBN 1000 plan only a few months ago, more than 5,080 people have taken up AussieBB’s 1000/50 offering.

Only three providers offer what’s called the Home Ultrafast plan in Australia, as it’s described in the ACCC’s reporting. Interestingly, there’s 183 Aussies who are using the glorious 1000/400 NBN offering, while 1,777 Aussies have opted for the more balanced 250/100 plan.

“As the ACCC report shows, the demand for higher speed plans has been just incredible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aussie Broadband managing director Philip Britt told iTnews in a statement.

Only five providers offer NBN 1000 plans in Australia right now. Those include Aussie Broadband, Superloop, Launtel, Vodafone and Kogan, with Kogan being the most recent entrant into the NBN 1000 market.

Kogan’s NBN 250 and 1000 plans are very fresh, as in just introduced this week fresh. The 250 offering will set you back around $116.90/month for the first 6 months, and $128.90/month every month after. NBN 1000 is priced at $134.90 for the first 6 months and $148.90/month after that.

If you’re fortunate enough to be able to get gigabit NBN, firstly — goddamnit. I’m jealous. But if you’re looking to upgrade, here’s the best options available at the moment.

Aussie Broadband and Kogan offer unlimited data — although as Aussie showed us last month, unlimited doesn’t mean “download 34TB in a month”. Superloop’s capped their NBN 1000 plan at 3TB.

Vodafone’s offering is only available for customers who call or head into a Vodafone store, according to Whistleout. Launtel’s plans aren’t available nationwide, so below you’ll only see the NBN 1000 comparisons for Aussie, Kogan and Superloop. They all end up at around $149 a month after the first six months, with Superloop and Aussie Broadband being the fastest of the three.

If you want a cheaper NBN 250 offering — or that’s all you can access right now — there’s a few more options. MyRepublic has the cheapest offering at $109/month, although the reported evening speeds are only around 150Mbps.

The only thing limiting NBN 1000 take-up at this stage is just a lack of access. Only those with fibre to the premises can get the NBN 1000 offerings, along with 7 per cent of those on HFC. NBN Co is hoping all HFC customers can get access to an NBN 250 plan by June next year, but no word on how far HFC access for the gigabit plans will extend.

I’m still waiting for NBN 250 to become accessible over fibre to the curb, if and when NBN Co can somehow make that happen. NBN Co can upgrade your fibre connection, but it costs $330 just to receive a quote, not to mention how many thousands or tens of thousands you’ll have to spend on the actual upgrade.

