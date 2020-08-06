6 Whiskies To Treat Your Dad With This Father’s Day

When it comes to Father’s Day gifts, you can’t go wrong with a nice bottle of whisky. In the immortal words of crime author Raymond Chandler, “There is no bad whiskey. There are only some whiskeys that aren’t as good as others.”

When it comes to whisky, you get what you pay for. The more money you’re willing to spend, the more premium pour you’ll get. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a great drop for a more economical price. We’ve put together a list of six great whiskies that would make for the perfect Father’s Day gift — and you can pick them all up for less than $100 a bottle.

If your dad loves a rich-tasting whisky, might I suggest picking up a bottle of Aberlour’s 12-Year-Old Double Cask Single Malt? Simply put, this is one of the best Speyside single malts that money can buy.

Matured in both traditional oak and sherry casks and aged for 12 years, this particular bottle of Aberlour whisky has flavour notes of sweet fruits and toasted oak. It’s a good dram if your dad’s palate favours sweeter things. If your dad is someone who enjoys a more smokey whisky, he probably won’t get much out of this.

Highland Park’s 12 Year Old is a solid option if you’re in the market for a good, but affordable, single malt. A smooth and balanced whisky with a stunning gold colour.

This Highland Park whisky is quite aromatic with clear floral and honey notes. In terms of palate, it has a syrupy sweetness that combines with fruity flavours and subtle smokiness. It’s a good bottle to have if you want to have a cheeky dram every now and then.

One of the most recognisable scotch whiskies out there. Johnnie Walker’s Green Label whisky, in particular, is a solid option if you want to get the most bang for your buck. It’s also a safe bet if your dad isn’t that huge on whisky, but is looking to, figuratively, dip his toe into it.

It is a blended malt that combines malt whiskies from different distilleries. Considering that Johnnie Walker has access to some of the best distilleries from all over Scotland, those blended malt whiskies are nothing but top-shelf. Green Label is also aged for 15 years, and it contains no grain whiskey.

Personally, I’m a big fan of Japanese whiskies. They’re my first port of call if I’m looking to grab a new bottle. I randomly picked up a bottle of Nikka’s From The Barrel and was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoyed it.

From The Barrel is a blended whisky that is both rich and full flavoured. It smells of spice and fresh fruit with floral notes; and has a smokey, creamy caramel, vanilla taste with hints of oak.

If you’re someone who’s new to drinking their whiskies neat, I’d recommend diluting it a bit before you drink it. The high alcohol percentage (51.4%) really packs a punch.

If you want to give your dad a locally made whisky, Starward Two-Fold Double Grain is a pretty solid option for this Father’s Day. It’s made from a combination of Australian malted barley (40%) and wheat (60%), which are distilled and matured separately in Australian red wine barrels.

The end result is a whisky that has an aroma of sweet berries, burnt toast and vanilla, and a strong flavour that enforces those notes. It’s a pleasure to drink, from opening the bottle to finishing another glass.

If you’re looking to get your dad into Japanese whiskies this Father’s Day (and you don’t want to break the bank), you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Suntory whisky.

The iconic Japanese brand’s Toki is a blended whisky, made of whiskies from three of Suntory’s Japanese distilleries: malt from Yamazaki and Hakushu, with grain from Chita. Suntory’s Toki has a fruity aroma with nice light, smooth, fruity taste. It’s a great choice for a highball.

