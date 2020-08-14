After 20 Years, Rockstar Vet Lazlow Jones Has Left The Company

Long time voice actor, producer, writer, and radio host Lazlow Jones has left Rockstar Games after nearly 20 years with the company. He had been a part of every Grand Theft Auto game since GTA 3 and had also worked on other Rockstar titles, including Red Dead Redemption II.

YouTuber GTAMen spotted the departure via Lazlow’s Linkedin page, which showed he had actually left the company back in April of this year. According to that same page, he joined the company all the way back in April of 2001, about six months before the release of Grand Theft Auto 3. A month before Lazlow left, the co-founder of Rockstar Games, Dan Houser left the company too.

Lazlow had become a fan favourite over the years thanks in large part to his antics as a radio DJ in almost every GTA game post-GTA 3. Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Lazlow was often angry, whiny, and annoying. His biggest in-game appearance was in GTA V where, for the first time in the series, he was shown physically in cutscenes and played a minor role in the story. He also appeared in GTA Online’s nightclub update.

Lazlow and Rockstar have not officially commented on why he left the company. Kotaku has reached out to Rockstar and Lazlow for more information about the situation. Currently, Lazlow is developing shows for both Netflix and Disney and is doing consulting work for an undisclosed video game company.