See Games Differently

After Eight Days Of Trying, Popular Streamer TimTheTatman Finally Wins A Single Fall Guys Match

Nathan Grayson

Published 3 hours ago: August 20, 2020 at 7:30 am -
Filed to:fall guys
mediatonicstreamingtimthetatmantwitch
Image: Twitch / TimTheTatman
Image: Twitch / TimTheTatman

We live in divided times, but for the past few days, nearly every person living has been united by a single shared goal: giving Twitch super star Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar shit for constantly eating shit in Fall Guys. Today, he finally won his first match ever.

Until the big moment, which over 250,000 concurrent viewers tuned into, Betar had been trying to win a single game of Fall Guys for eight days. Repeatedly, his nerves got the better of him, and he choked. He also had to deal with the added challenge of in-game trolls watching his stream and latching onto his wobbly little avatar to sabotage him. Here are just some of his many failures, as meticulously tracked by ESPN:

It did not take long for Fall Guys’ extremely online Twitter account, staffed by mercilessly persistent marketing people, to get in on the action, refusing to follow Betar on Twitter until he got a single win. In the meantime, Betar became the official Fall Guys punchline and punching bag. Here are just a small handful of the account’s tongue-in-cheek tweets:

“TIM!!! I think our servers are struggling to cope with your losing streak,” the official Fall Guys Twitter said earlier today. “Just checking with the server team now to confirm. Can’t believe this. No server has ever seen such loss. Pls, just stop losing.”

This afternoon, Betar finally stopped losing. Here’s the big moment:

“YOU SAID IT COULDN’T BE DONE,” he yelled at the top of his lungs after finally winning. Immediately, phrases like “HE DID IT” began trending on Twitter.

As Betar observed in the aftermath, it’s fitting that he won on Hex-A-Gone, the minigame on which he’s eaten shit more than just about any other. His nemesis.

Free of the pressure associated with picking up the big W, Betar immediately decided to try for a second crown in a row.

He did not succeed.

And thus, the world’s natural order has been restored.

Recommended Stories

An Unreleased Indie Game Took Over Twitch, But It Didn’t Come Out Of Nowhere

You might have had a good weekend — maybe played a video game and then moved to a different part of your home and played another game, because that’s quarantine, baby — but you probably didn’t have as good of a weekend as the developers of Fall Guys. The battle...

Read more

Fall Guys Has A Hacker Problem, But Developers Are Starting To Issue Bans

The struggle against hackers is never-ending even for mega-studios like Epic, Valve, Blizzard, and Riot, so when Fall Guys kicked down the doors to the zeitgeist treehouse, it was inevitable that hackers would worm their way in, as well. Now developer Mediatonic is dealing with one of the downsides of...

Read more

Fall Guys Celebrates 1 Million Twitter Followers With A Yellow Team Tornado

The Twitter for bean-flavored battle royale Fall Guys reached one million followers today, prompting the popular account to unleash a video depicting a nightmarish version of the Egg Scramble mini-game in which everyone is yellow team. Or a dream-come-true, depending on where your alliance lies.

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.