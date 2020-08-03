Akihabara Will Look Different After This Arcade Closes

The Sega Akihabara 2nd arcade, which was formerly known as Akihabara Gigo, is closing at the end of the month because 2020 sucks.

The arcade, a two-minute walk from Akihabara Station, is famous for its Sega-emblazoned escalators and is an area landmark.

2020 is truly the worst https://t.co/igxa0VuDpV — Brian Ashcraft (@Brian_Ashcraft) August 1, 2020

The official notice states that the arcade’s last day of operation is August 30 and thanks customers for their patronage.

An official reason why the arcade is closing is not given on the notice, but as Excite points out, the arcade did temporarily shutter when Japan declared a state of emergency due to covid. It reopened on June 12.

To be honest, Sega Akihabara 2nd may not the best Sega arcade in Akihabara, but it’s one with a 17-year history and a truly striking exterior whose loss will change the neighbourhood’s visual landscape. Online, people have been sharing their memories. This arcade will sorely be missed.