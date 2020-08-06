See Games Differently

All Three Hitman Games Will Be Playable In VR

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: August 7, 2020 at 6:10 am -
Filed to:news
ps4state of playstate of play august 2020
Screenshot: IO Interactive/Sony
Screenshot: IO Interactive/Sony

Revealed today during Sony’s State of Play, IO Interactive is bringing Hitman to VR. The upcoming game, as well as the previous two games in the current trilogy, will be completely playable in VR via PSVR on PS4 when it comes out January 2021.

