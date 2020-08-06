All Three Hitman Games Will Be Playable In VR

Revealed today during Sony’s State of Play, IO Interactive is bringing Hitman to VR. The upcoming game, as well as the previous two games in the current trilogy, will be completely playable in VR via PSVR on PS4 when it comes out January 2021.
Revealed today during Sony’s State of Play, IO Interactive is bringing Hitman to VR. The upcoming game, as well as the previous two games in the current trilogy, will be completely playable in VR via PSVR on PS4 when it comes out January 2021.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in