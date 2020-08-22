And Boom Goes The Samurai

Last week I got a bunch of great Ghost of Tsushima screenshots. Or so I thought. This week I got more photos emailed to me than ever before. Nearly 60 emails containing multiple screenshots and all but a few of them were Tsushima images. So this week on Snapshots, even more photos from Ghost of Tsushima, plus some pics from a few other games too.

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: bOOmStiCK83 (Email)

Control (Screenshot: Sebastián Barraud (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Bryan Isaacs (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Randolph Baliguas (Email)

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Jordan Raigoza (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: J Beyondurant (Email)

Cool guys don’t look at explosions, but they do get blown away by them.

