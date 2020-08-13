Fortnite Pulled From Apple Devices And Google Play, Epic Sues Apple

Following Epic’s release of its own direct payment method for Fortnite on Apple and Android mobile devices this morning, Apple and Google have removed the popular battle royale from their stores. In response, Epic has filed a legal injunction against Apple.

Update 8:57am AEST: Google has followed suit and pulled Fortnite from Google Play, saying Fortnite was in violation of the Android Play Store policies.

The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users. While Fortnite remains available on Android, we can no longer make it available on Play because it violates our policies. However, we welcome the opportunity to continue our discussions with Epic and bring Fortnite back to Google Play.

Fortnite is still available on Android — you can download it directly — but Google won’t make the game available through their official store, which means updates will have to be done manually as well. That’s better than the situation on iOS, where the game is now impossible to install whatsoever if you didn’t already have it as of this morning.

Epic, meanwhile, are recommending users download the Epic Games app directly, or go via the Samsung Galaxy Store instead:

Do you play Fortnite on Android, but don’t purchase through Google Play? No problem! You’ll find that V-Bucks and real-money offers are now discounted by up to 20% through the Epic Games app at epicgames.com and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

All games on the App Store must use Apple’s payment method, putting Epic in direct violation of Apple’s rules with its decision to release its own payment method. Apple thusly removed Fortnite from the store, writing in a statement to The Verge,

Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services. Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including it’s tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.

In response, Epic filed a complaint of legal injunction against Apple, explaining in a statement to Kotaku that “Epic has taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces.” In the complaint, Epic writes, “Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered. Nor is Epic seeking favourable treatment for itself, a single company. Instead, Epic is seeking injunctive relief to allow fair competition in these two key markets [the App Store and in-app payment processing] that directly affect hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of thousands, if not more, of third-party app developers.”

While Apple removing one of the biggest video games in the world from its store is a shock, this fight isn’t surprising. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has long railed against both Apple and Google’s 30% cut of app store purchases, which Epic called “exorbitant” in a now-updated FAQ about the new payment options today and which its legal complaint calls “oppressive.” In addition to bucking Apple’s rules, V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency, were “up to 20%” cheaper via Epic direct payment than through Google and Apple’s stores. Epic writes in the FAQ that the company believes “all mobile developers and consumers have the right to choose alternate payment providers that charge less.”

Apple currently finds itself under heightened scrutiny over ongoing antitrust concerns, which Epic’s legal response addresses, reading in part,

Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear. At a market cap of nearly $US2 ($3) trillion, Apple’s size and reach far exceeds that of any technology monopolist in history.

Meanwhile, Fortnite’s Party Royale showed a short video at 4pm today parodying Apple’s “1984” television commercial, which is also mentioned in Epic’s complaint. The video ended with text reading “Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming ‘1984.’”

