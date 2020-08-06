Apple Won’t Allow Xbox Game Pass On iOS Because They Can’t Review Every Game

When Project xCloud finally merges with Xbox Game Pass later this year, it’ll become available in some countries on Android devices — but not iOS. And according to Apple, the reason is simple: They don’t get to review all the games.

In a new statement supplied to Business Insider, a Apple spokesperson says that Apple has to review all apps submitted to the App Store. Xbox Game Pass, similar to Steam Link, subverts that by allowing users to play games via a mechanism that Apple isn’t available to review.

So as far as Apple’s concerned, too bad. If Apple can’t manually review the games accessible in Xbox Game Pass, then Xbox Game Pass won’t be allowed on iOS.

“The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers,” the Apple statement says.

“Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search.”

It’s the same approach Apple has taken to Google Stadia, which isn’t accessible on iOS. Steam ran into a similar problem two years ago with Steam Link, their app for remotely streaming your Steam library to your phone. Almost a full year after its ban, however, Apple reversed their opposition to Steam Link, and it’s remained on the App Store ever since.

Valve press statement on the Steam Link app for iOS being rejected by Apple. pic.twitter.com/dIAW22izfz — Steam Database (@SteamDB) May 24, 2018

So why did Steam Link get through when Stadia and Xbox Game Pass couldn’t? The simple answer is the Store functionality. Ars Technica found that the iOS version of Steam Link locks off access to the Steam Store, meaning users can only play games accessible in their library. That means users are only playing games they’ve already purchased, and Steam can’t add sideload games to the Apple ecosystem by making them available somehow through the Steam Link app.

Of course, this is a massively moot point when users can just open the iOS Steam app directly and add games to their account. So the logic doesn’t really square off, particularly when you consider some of the titles available on Steam versus the more tightly curated offering of Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s Netflix-esque service, at least the last time I checked, doesn’t have a huge library of tank dating simulators or waifu bait, but you can find plenty of that on Steam — and presumably play it through Steam Link once it’s added to your account. Plus, Apple’s logic has never really made sense if you think outside of the gaming ecosystem. Remote desktop applications like Screens or Chrome Remote Desktop let you make all kinds of purchases that Apple hasn’t been able to review.

Something like Screens probably isn’t considered as big a threat to Apple’s gaming ecosystem as Xbox Game Pass would be to, say, Apple Arcade. Still, in any case, at least all companies know the approach Apple is taking. And it’s not like Microsoft can’t negotiate their way through the Apple firewall in the future, the same way Amazon did to get Amazon Prime Video on iOS.