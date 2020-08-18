Archer’s Star Has Some Post-Coma Catching Up to Do in the First Season 11 Teaser

He’s only been MIA for three years, but Sterling Archer — who was never one for political correctness to begin with — missed some huge cultural shifts while he was languishing in his coma, dreaming up fantastical Archer seasons. At long last, here’s a season 11 teaser with all the characters back in the “real” world.

And as you can see — the gang is back in their New York offices, but their reaction to Archer’s return is startlingly frosty.

Maybe they didn’t really miss him (and his egotistical, chaos-causing energy) all that much? As for the erstwhile superspy, he’s got both a cane and some major catching up to do, in a world where “everybody splooshes!” is apparently no longer true.

Damn, it’s gonna be the weirdest season yet unless something changes, and that’s saying a lot for a show that has travelled to space, on a blimp, inside a human body, and so many other strange places. Archer returns to FXX on September 17. Stay tuned for an Australian release date.