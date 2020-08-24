Beat Saber, Now Featuring Bunnings Warehouse

Beat Saber and communist sausage sandwiches aren’t typically found in the same sentence. But the classic Bunnings Warehouse theme is a playable song in Beat Saber, and naturally, people are going to swing their sabres for lower prices.

The Bunnings theme, to be clear, isn’t the most challenging song in the Beat Saber library. But it’s harder than you might suspect, even on the highest difficulty for an experienced Beat Saber player like Aussie streamer and VR YouTuber Naysy.

I absolutely love that someone went to the effort to get the full Bunnings Warehouse music into Beat Saber. It’s not the most complicated rhythm layout, and even on the hardest difficulty there’s no obstacles or special movement required like some of Beat Saber‘s more difficult songs.

But hell, it’s great to see in there all the same. And it makes me wonder what other iconic Aussie themes have been uploaded to the Beat Saber playlist. The Neighbours theme song? Home & Away? Bananas in Pyjamas? Hot Potato from The Wiggles? The extended Baker’s Delight theme song? Round the Twist? Spellbinder? Crash Zone?

Actually, those would be incredible. Beat Games, make an Iconic Aussie DLC. Do it.