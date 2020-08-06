See Games Differently

Beep Beep Whoosh

Riley MacLeod

Published 2 hours ago: August 7, 2020 at 4:35 am -
Filed to:fortnite
fortnite battle royale
Gif: Epic / Kotaku
Gif: Epic / Kotaku

Fortnite’s latest update yesterday finally brought drivable cars to the game. We’re still finding out all the things we can do with them, but some players have found a weird new form of off-roading: trucks can fly.

Players on the Fortnite subreddit, as well as on YouTube, have been posting a glitch that makes trucks fly into the air. I was able to recreate it pretty simply in Creative: Find a semi without a trailer attached, as well as a gas can. Toss the gas can so it rests on the beams behind the cab, then get in the truck and drive it forward and backward. If the glitch works, you’ll float into the air.

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

I couldn’t always get the glitch to work, and when I did I couldn’t travel very far. I could steer a bit clunkily, but mostly I just kept ascending until the game got fed up and respawned me. I couldn’t get down without exiting the truck and falling to my death, so I’m not sure flying trucks have any nefarious gameplay applications unless you could somehow wait out a match in your sky truck, which seems unlikely to me.

Still, I can’t stop laughing at how the truck rises into the air with such purpose, like it’s doing exactly what you want. It’s a spot of brightness in an otherwise dark world.

Doubtless this glitch will be fixed soon, so get in your Jesus take the wheel/are they helium balloons jokes while you still can.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.