Kotaku Australia’s Best Games Of 2020

It’s safe to say 2020 hasn’t been a normal year. From raging bushfires to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, there’s been plenty of challenges to overcome. These changes have been met head on by the video games industry, which has continued to thrive in 2020. In a year with so much hardship game releases have continued, giving everyone a much needed break from reality.

Final Fantasy VII Remake made waves when it launched in March and Animal Crossing: New Horizons follow suit a few weeks later, bringing everyone the joy they were missing at the start of the year. We also had the incredible Ori and the Will of the Wisps in March, the gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima in July and the impressive rise of Fall Guys in August.

With so many incredible games already released this year, it’s difficult to narrow down our favourites — but read on to see which games made the final cut.

Here are Kotaku Australia’s favourite games of 2020 so far.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons presents an ideal world, where chores are as fun as fishing and crafting. A world where your friends are just moments away, and everything in life is pure and wholesome. In contrast, our own world is rather frightening right now. Animal Crossing is the perfect escape for these strange times.

It’s a lot of the little things brought to life in slightly different ways. The moment you discover Aerith’s house for the first time and the world lighting kicks in a second late, revealing a wonderful forest shrine encapsulated by flowers, herbs, hills and scrap surrounded by a waterfall. The sound kicks in with the sound of Aerith’s words, and the whole scene has so much more heart than Square could have envisioned back in the ‘90s.

Whether you win or lose, Fall Guys is simple, honest fun. Every bean is just adorable and the courses are all extremely colourful. It’s whimsical, bright and totally charming. There’s a sense of effortless fun here, making it easy to fall in love with the game. There’s also a heap of variety, meaning even after hours of playing the game it’s unlikely you’ll end up on the same course too often.

Blacklight Interactive’s Golf With Your Friends proved to be a very popular title back in May, reaching Steam’s top steam releases when it launched. There’s a good reason — Golf With Your Friends is wacky good fun, and great to play with friends. There’s a range of wild courses to choose from and each one has its own unique secrets to discover. Whether you’re good at the game or not doesn’t matter. It’s so fun you’ll have a good time anyway.

It’s always nice to see Aussie games succeed and Golf With Yout Friends certainly deserves its place among the best games of 2020.

Flight simulators have been around for decades — Microsoft Flight Simulator itself goes back to the late ’80s — but they have always existed as niche, independent products lacking the support, scale or budget that a major platform holder could provide. What Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has in spades is that support and scalability. It is that rare breed of live service game that makes perfect sense.

Command & Conquer: The Remastered Collection has that all-too rare quality. Precisely everything EA and Petroglyph promised they’d do, the remaster delivers. It’s the original Command & Conquer, along with Red Alert and all the expansions for both games. You can play in the original blocky sprites, or switch to crisp high-def with a tap of the space bar.

Turning Desperados 3 into an origin story is a genius move, because the last Desperados game is almost 15 years old. But if you’ve played any stealth tactics games, Desperados 3 will sink in immediately.

For now, as an ancient CS player and the kind of target audience for a game like this, I’m having a blast. So is much of my friends list, and some older folks I haven’t played with in decades have even popped up again out of the woodwork. That’s always a good sign. Everyone, to some degree or another, is having fun. And for a video game, that’s all you can ask.

It’s rare that a game makes me stop and go, ‘ooh,’ but the opening moments of Ori and the Will of the Wisps did just that. It’s genuinely beautiful, and there’ve been so many moments that have left me in awe.

It’s easy to hold up The Last of Us 2 as a showcase of blockbuster gaming. It is, on the surface, a shining example of what can be achieved with enormous talent, budget and an exceedingly unhealthy amount of time. It is full of beautiful moments, astonishing scenery and the kind of luxury that few games are capable of.

Ghost of Tsushima is a stunning game that represents the pinnacle of the modern console generation. In an era where original properties are becoming rarer, it tells a breathtaking story worthy of of being called one of PlayStation’s best. Accompanied by fantastic combat, a gorgeous open world and great gameplay mechanics, Ghost of Tsushima is an extraordinary adventure that everyone should experience for themselves.

What are your best games of 2020 so far? Did we miss any of yours? Share your best games of 2020 below, and tell us why they should be on the list!

