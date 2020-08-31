See Games Differently

Kotaku Australia's Best Games Of 2020

Published August 31, 2020
It’s safe to say 2020 hasn’t been a normal year. From raging bushfires to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, there’s been plenty of challenges to overcome. These changes have been met head on by the video games industry, which has continued to thrive in 2020. In a year with so much hardship game releases have continued, giving everyone a much needed break from reality.

Final Fantasy VII Remake made waves when it launched in March and Animal Crossing: New Horizons follow suit a few weeks later, bringing everyone the joy they were missing at the start of the year. We also had the incredible Ori and the Will of the Wisps in March, the gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima in July and the impressive rise of Fall Guys in August.

With so many incredible games already released this year, it’s difficult to narrow down our favourites — but read on to see which games made the final cut.

Here are Kotaku Australia’s favourite games of 2020 so far.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Image: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

Fall Guys

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

Golf With Your Friends

Blacklight Interactive’s Golf With Your Friends proved to be a very popular title back in May, reaching Steam’s top steam releases when it launched. There’s a good reason — Golf With Your Friends is wacky good fun, and great to play with friends. There’s a range of wild courses to choose from and each one has its own unique secrets to discover. Whether you’re good at the game or not doesn’t matter. It’s so fun you’ll have a good time anyway.

It’s always nice to see Aussie games succeed and Golf With Yout Friends certainly deserves its place among the best games of 2020.

WATCH the Kotaku Australia playthrough here.

BUY the game here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Screenshot: Flight Simulator

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

Desperadoes 3

READ the Kotaku Australia impressions piece here.

BUY the game here.

Valorant

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

PLAY the game here.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

The Last of Us Part 2

Screenshot: Robert Burrell – Email

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

Ghost of Tsushima

READ the Kotaku Australia review here.

BUY the game here.

What are your best games of 2020 so far? Did we miss any of yours? Share your best games of 2020 below, and tell us why they should be on the list!

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news and updates from the worlds of gaming and pop culture.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too.

