Beyond Good & Evil Is Being Made Into A Netflix Movie

Ubisoft’s portfolio of TV and movie spin-offs continues to expand. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the developer will be working with Netflix on a Beyond Good & Evil movie that combines live-action and animation.

The new project will be helmed by Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman and produced by Ubisoft’s Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin. The team is currently looking for writers to adapt the source material.

Beyond Good & Evil, the brainchild of Rayman creator Michel Ancel, originally appeared on PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC back in 2003. Later, in 2011, it received a remaster on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. While not a commercial hit, the story of shutterbug protagonist Jade quickly became a cult hit. Ubisoft first showed an early look at a sequel in 2008, but little has been said about Beyond Good & Evil 2 since its radically different-looking reintroduction in 2017.

This news comes just a day after Ubisoft confirmed that a Splinter Cell anime is also being produced for release on Netflix.