Brazil’s Propaganda Is Using Sonic The Hedgehog Music Again

Shortly after he was first elected, fascist shitstain and Donald Trump cosplayer Jair Bolsonaro started releasing video after video boasting about the infrastructure projects he was helping fund throughout Brazil. One of them, bizarrely, featured music from Sonic the Hedgehog, and now it’s happened again.

While last time it was a relatively deep cut — the theme for the second phase of the battle against Solaris, the final boss from the 2006 version of Sonic The Hedgehog — this time it’s pretty much the most recognisable Sonic tune there is, the theme to Green Hill Zone (if you see two tweets embedded below, it’s in the second one with a bunch of dudes standing around some concrete).

5. Na BR-101/Sergipe! As equipes realizam a concretagem da última etapa da laje do viaduto de acesso ao município de Siriri, no km 59 da rodovia federal. Até o fim deste mês, o viaduto será totalmente concluído. Via Capitão @tarcisiogdf . https://t.co/yrFa1H7U9V pic.twitter.com/LKrQMLgxvm — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 25, 2020

Bolsonaro obviously doesn’t make these videos himself, but he’s the driving force behind what they’re standing for: the willful destruction of Brazil’s environment and a reprehensible disregard for his people’s lives (over 100,000 Brazilians have died of Covid-19, which Bolsonaro has ridiculed and refused to take seriously, despite catching it himself), all in the name of attempting to bolster… the economy.

Having all that as the context for the fucking Green Hill Zone theme is a very large slice of 2020.