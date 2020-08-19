Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War Is The Next Call Of Duty

A teaser trailer released today revealed that the next Call of Duty will be Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War. Claiming to be inspired by true events, the teaser trailer features the story of a Soviet spy, codenamed “Perseus,” who was allegedly involved in attempts to sabotage the United States.
Check out the trailer:
This teasing of a new Black Ops game comes after Kotaku previously reported that Treyarch had taken over the lead development role from Wisconsin-based Raven Studios.
This is late in the year for a Call of Duty reveal, possibly owing to the covid-19 pandemic forcing developers to shift to working from home.
More information on Call of Duty and the extremely unwieldy title is supposedly forthcoming on August 26th.
