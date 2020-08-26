Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Out November 13

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have a full campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies mode when it releases this November.

The game, which was originally teased last week and has had several leaks since, was officially revealed today during a special event mode inside Warzone. It began by having players queue for a special “know your history” playlist after which they were loaded into the battle royale map and tasked with killing AI enemies to collect intel and access a secret weapon.

Cold War propaganda unlocked. (Screenshot: Activision )

It concluded by loading players into a brief playable teaser voiced by KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov that had you run toward the Warzone maps stadium as jets flew overhead, sirens screamed, and the familiar cloud of toxic gas closed in.

It’s the most I’ve ever had to work to watch a commercial for a video game.

According to the game’s Battle.net store listing, the direct sequel to the original Black Ops will take place in the 1980s with players crisscrossing the globe and fighting with late Cold War-era weapons. It also looks like multiplayer will feature vehicles, while zombies coop is also returning. Activision also announced that the game will support cross-play across current and next-gen platforms, as well as cross-progression for all game modes.

Black Ops: Cold War’s Campaign Will Give Players Choices And Customisation Call of Duty is returning to the cold war era of psychological warfare and espionage with Black Ops: Cold War, but the new campaign will offer more options than ever before. Unlike previous Call of Duty campaigns, Black Ops: Cold War is geared towards putting players in the driver’s seat... Read more

In addition to a $US60 ($83) version, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also be released as a $US70 ($97) “cross-gen” bundle that lets players upgrade to the next-gen version of the game. That puts it line with other cross-gen games like NBA2K21 that will require players to pay to upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions rather than being able to unlock them for free. The next-gen version of the game is currently slated for “holiday 2020.”

Cold War will also have an early access beta for people who pre-order on PS4, followed by an open beta on all platforms, but the dates for when that will take place haven’t been revealed yet.