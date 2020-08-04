See Games Differently

Carrion’s Switch Icon Is Less Horrible Now

Mike Fahey

Published 4 hours ago: August 5, 2020 at 12:00 am -
Filed to:carrion
devolver digitaliconiconographylobsterswitch
Left: Nightmare orifice. Right: Mutant lobsters. (Screenshot: Devolver Digital)
Left: Nightmare orifice. Right: Mutant lobsters. (Screenshot: Devolver Digital)

Phobia Game Studio’s Carrion is a cool little game in which players terrorize scientists as a hideous tentacled monster. It used to have a Switch game icon that looked like a grotesque body opening. Now its icon looks like mutant lobsters at play. It’s a definite improvement.

The biggest improvement to the Carrion Switch icon isn’t the replacement of the original tortured flesh passageway with alien crustaceans–it’s the prominent display of the game’s name. As Switch owners decided years ago, the best game icons incorporate the game’s logo into the art. Of the 50 games I currently have loaded on my Switch, only four of them — Musynx, Sonic Mania, Rune Factory 4 Special, and Digimon Cyber Sleuth — are logo-less. It’s pretentious, assuming players will recognise your game by image alone.

Good job getting in line, Carrion. Now I can finally show my Switch home screen in mixed company without being embarrassed again.

