Check Out These Hello Kitty Hotel Rooms

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 12, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:hello kitty
japan

While foreigners cannot really enter Japan at the moment and folks aren’t travelling, perhaps you, like me, are often going on vacation in your mind.

I think about where I would like to go and where I would like to stay. For example, this Hello Kitty themed hotel room.

As Time Out reports, the Asakusa Tobu Hotel in Tokyo is rolling out not one but two Hello Kitty-themed rooms.

The hotel, which will open this October, has a pink sakura themed room (above) as well as a Wa-modern (Japanese-modern) room, which can be seen below.

Rates are still TBA, but there are three sakura Hello Kitty rooms and three Japanese-modern rooms. Consider staying here…one day! 

