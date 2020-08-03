China Just Held Its Biggest Gaming Expo In Person

While E3 and the Tokyo Game Show have been was cancelled, China just held its biggest game expo, China Joy, complete with booths, demo stations, and cosplayers.

The 2020 China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference,or #ChinaJoy,kicked off in Shanghai on Fri.Covering 130,000square meters,this year's expo will showcase the latest games and devices from more than 400 companies,including industry bigwigs such as Tencent, NetEast&Ubisoft. pic.twitter.com/sLlCiA3UBo — Economic Daily, China (@EDNewsChina) August 1, 2020

Showgirls in face masks! Following strict anti-#COVID19 measures, #ChinaJoy kicked off in Shanghai on July 31. With the number of real-time visitors limited, the expo also sets up safety supervision departments. https://t.co/1SfWiY6NMo pic.twitter.com/rqhOnHdMkJ — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) August 3, 2020

Oh, yes, people were told to mask up.

Pudong released the wechat official account on August 1, saying that people with the same ID cards, wearing masks, showing green "application code" and measuring body temperature are the "access cards" for participating in ChinaJoy this year.https://t.co/GSx5VCyOP5 pic.twitter.com/rOgFzmGCRm — Sunsong孙松???????? (@sunsonghzy) August 1, 2020

China Joy kicked off on July 31. When preregistering, visitors had to submit their health codes to show they were covid-free. The codes, tracked via app, tell whether an individual has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Upon entering the show, there were also temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations. Security guards patrolled the floor, reminding people to wear masks.

First day impressions of #ChinaJoy 2020. (Reminder: Please wear your mask on) pic.twitter.com/TXcV61wBJc — Charles Young (@Snowcharles) July 31, 2020

Attendance was down due to the novel coronavirus, but the show still drew around 400 exhibitors and spawned an area of 125,000 square meters.

China's gaming expo ChinaJoy is still being held and people are showing up! I want to be in Shanghai and be among these people, sweating and getting hyped ????????. Hong Kong was back on its feet three weeks ago but now we are all stuck at home… sigh. Video is from WeChat. pic.twitter.com/QO306BwjEs — Josh Ye 葉嘉栩 (@TheRealJoshYe) July 31, 2020

This year's #ChinaJoy is special but also seems as usual. It’s a sign, a symbol, and a totem, which makes the industry seems full of vitality, and it can move forward no matter how difficult it is. I hope we can see the rainbow after the rain, instead of be splashed by mud. pic.twitter.com/HypegYjRAE — Charles Young (@Snowcharles) August 1, 2020

Some quick footage from the show floor at ChinaJoy 2020 in Shanghai. It is one of the only game exhibitions to go ahead in the real world this year, as the situation in Shanghai improves. Masks are required. Doesn't look very social distancy though pic.twitter.com/cPfuiuYyFu — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 1, 2020

More pics from ChinaJoy in Shanghai. People said it only has 20% of the normal traffic. pic.twitter.com/Q10rfGLvXP — Josh Ye 葉嘉栩 (@TheRealJoshYe) August 3, 2020

Parts of the show floor did look very crowded!

The 18th ChinaJoy was declared open at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on July 31. The exhibition includes 10 pavillions, covering an area of 12,5000 square meters. All visitors are required to wear face masks. Check the awesome photos from the event! #chinajoy2020 pic.twitter.com/ZkIHVm00Js — ShanghaiEye (@ShanghaiEye) August 1, 2020

Doesn’t look like social distancing is possible near the Bilibili booth.

There were cosplayers — and not all of them were in masks, which, to be honest, does make me nervous. But on July 31, when China Joy 2020 opened its doors, the entire country of China says it reported 105 new covid cases.

So while a cancelled Comic-Con means people are remembering cosplaying good times, at China Joy this weekend, folks experienced it.

Les cosers sur #ChinaJoy, le plus grand événement dédié aux jeux en Asie, qui se déroule à Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Pl2Ww8ZGm0 — Zhen n'est pas zen (@Zhen02273792) August 1, 2020

A 66-year-old cosplayer wearing a #Japanese JK uniform draws netizens' attention through her lively dance and winsome smile at the #China Joy, the 18th China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference. #cosplay pic.twitter.com/v85G9unoA1 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) August 2, 2020