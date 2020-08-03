Community Review: Paper Mario: The Origami King

The wait for a new Paper Mario was so long, and suddenly it seemed, The Origami King blissfully appeared out of nowhere.

I don’t know who or how Paper Mario: The Origami King ended up as funny as it did. But if you haven’t checked The Origami King out yet, it’s worth grinding through the boss battles just for the humour. As former Kotaku alumni Chris Kohler (who since moved onto Digital Eclipse, makers of the Lion King and Aladdin remakes), Paper Mario is made by people who love Mario just as much as anyone else:

I don’t know what the people who write Paper Mario’s English-language scripts are getting paid, but I know that it is not enough. I can’t remember the last game that made me laugh so hard so many times. Often, it’s some kind of deep-cut reference to a previous Mario game. Sometimes it’s a funny observation about real life that’s somehow even funnier when it’s spoken by a Toad. Sometimes you wander into a coffee shop to find a Goomba and a Shy Guy arguing over lattes about which one is the best basic minion. If you love Mario lore, this game is made by people who love it as much as you do, and probably more.

The only real crime against the game is Nintendo’s willingness to let Paper Mario be an RPG, something that makes no sense in The Origami King. Also, the boss battle puzzles can be particularly annoying, although at least you’re able to try and fail without worrying about running out of consumables.

If you haven’t picked up Paper Mario: The Origami King yet, it’s available for $64. Decent offering for the 30+ hours you’ll get from it. If you did pick up Paper Mario, what’d you think?