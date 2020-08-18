Considerate Fall Guys Player Saves AFK Contestant From Elimination

It’s an inescapable fact that the world is full of arseholes, and the same can be said of Fall Guys. But sometimes someone — or in this case, somebean — does something so wonderful that it makes you forget about humanity’s failings for a little while.

Just check out this player safely guiding an AFK competitor around Perfect Match so they don’t get eliminated. What a legend.

Keep up the good work, CaptainRadLad.