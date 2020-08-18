See Games Differently

Considerate Fall Guys Player Saves AFK Contestant From Elimination

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: August 19, 2020 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:battle royale
fall guysmediatonic
I needed this pick-me-up. (Gif: Mediatonic / CaptainRadLad)
It’s an inescapable fact that the world is full of arseholes, and the same can be said of Fall Guys. But sometimes someone — or in this case, somebean — does something so wonderful that it makes you forget about humanity’s failings for a little while.

Just check out this player safely guiding an AFK competitor around Perfect Match so they don’t get eliminated. What a legend.

Keep up the good work, CaptainRadLad.

