See Games Differently

Grab Control: Ultimate Edition For $43 In Fanatical’s Latest PC Game Sale

2
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 2 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 12:09 pm -
Filed to:affiliate
audealspc gamessales
fanatical deals pc game sale
Control (Screenshot: Sebastián Barraud (Email)

Fanatical’s latest PC game sale is headlined by an absolute banger deal — Control: Ultimate Edition for just $43.16. This pack includes the Control base game as well as the great Foundation and AWE DLC chapters. If you’ve never played the game before, now’s the perfect time to hop in. $43.16 is an epic price for one of 2019’s biggest and best adventures.

Outside of this bargain, Fanatical also has some solid deals on AAA titles and indie hits from across the world of PC gaming.

The entire Sonic range is discounted, including hits like Sonic Mania and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. Also on sale are a bunch of fantastic indies like Graveyard Keeper and Children of Morta.

Persona 4 Golden for $25.33 is another great get from Fanatical. It’s a fantastic JRPG everyone should play at least once, so keep this deal on your radar.

There’s plenty here worth checking out. Here’s our choice picks of the bunch:

There’s plenty of great games (and bundles) currently on sale at Fanatical. To check out the full range, visit the website’s ‘on sale’ hub. If you spot anything you love that’s not on our list, feel free to share with your fellow Kotaku readers in the comments below.

Control’s AWE Expansion Leans Into Horror, And It’s Rad

Horror has always seemed right around the corner in Control. There’s a refrigerator that always needs to be looked at or it’ll kill you. A rubber duck teleports around maliciously. Your double is plotting your demise in a mirror world. Even so, horror was always the game’s selective spice, used sparingly to break up the shooting action and give you a creepy thrill.

Read more

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.