Cosplayers Were Very Ready For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Luke Plunkett

Published 18 mins ago: August 13, 2020 at 1:56 pm -
Filed to:assassins creed valhalla
cosplay

It took amazoniancos just a month from first laying eyes on Ubisoft’s design for Eivor earlier in the year to getting this costume together.

Except for the blood, that was just for the day.

All photos by So Say We All.

