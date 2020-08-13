Cosplayers Were Very Ready For Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

It took amazoniancos just a month from first laying eyes on Ubisoft’s design for Eivor earlier in the year to getting this costume together.
Except for the blood, that was just for the day.
All photos by So Say We All.
It took amazoniancos just a month from first laying eyes on Ubisoft’s design for Eivor earlier in the year to getting this costume together.
Except for the blood, that was just for the day.
All photos by So Say We All.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in