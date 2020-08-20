See Games Differently

Creepypasta Spins The Strange And Unsettling Circumstances Around Cancelled Tomb Raider Game

Ash Parrish

Published 2 hours ago: August 21, 2020 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:creepypasta
tomb raider

As I was doomscrolling (heh) Twitter early this morning (a deeply unhealthy part of my morning ritual) I came across a thread written by Xalavier Nelson Jr., former PC Magazine writer and Narrative Designer on 90s internet simulation Hypnospace Outlaw. Nelson’s thread hooked me from the very beginning, promising a never-before heard story about a video game’s development, from people who wish to remain anonymous — alway the hallmarks of a great tale.

From there, Nelson took me on a wild ride full of eccentric creative directors, felony arson, and an ending that makes the whole 90-tweet thread worth it.

“This is how a cancelled Tomb Raider mobile game basically predicted 2020,” Nelson begins.

Read the whole story here.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.