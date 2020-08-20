Creepypasta Spins The Strange And Unsettling Circumstances Around Cancelled Tomb Raider Game

As I was doomscrolling (heh) Twitter early this morning (a deeply unhealthy part of my morning ritual) I came across a thread written by Xalavier Nelson Jr., former PC Magazine writer and Narrative Designer on 90s internet simulation Hypnospace Outlaw. Nelson’s thread hooked me from the very beginning, promising a never-before heard story about a video game’s development, from people who wish to remain anonymous — alway the hallmarks of a great tale.
From there, Nelson took me on a wild ride full of eccentric creative directors, felony arson, and an ending that makes the whole 90-tweet thread worth it.
“This is how a cancelled Tomb Raider mobile game basically predicted 2020,” Nelson begins.
Read the whole story here.
Okay, I just had a VERY interesting DM conversation.
With permission from the developer (who will remain anonymous), I'm sharing it.
1/
— Xalavier Nelson Jr. @ Werewolf Bar Mitzvah (@WritNelson) August 20, 2020
