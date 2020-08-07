How To Watch Cyberpunk 2077’s Latest Night City Wire In Australia

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest Night City Wire showcase is coming on Tuesday, August 11. It’s set to explore brand new character lifepaths in the game as well as new deadly weaponry and how rock band Refused is bringing the game to life. For everyone looking forward to the game’s release it’ll be an event worth tuning in for, even if it takes place in the very wee hours of the morning.

The major focus here will be on exploring character lifepaths. These are the choices set to define your Cyberpunk 2077 journey, whether you adopt the life of a StreetKid, Nomad or Corporate character. As described in early previews of the game, each lifepath alters the overarching narrative of your Cyberpunk adventure and allows you to make unique, story-driven choices.

Night City Wire episode two will likely explore the impact of these choices and tell us more about the motivations and morals of each lifepath in the game.

The other focus will be on the game’s array of high-tech weaponry. We’ve already seen glimpses of some weapons including the cool-looking Arasaka Mantis Blades which spring from V’s arms as well as a range of high-powered handguns, gattling guns, laser beams and more.

Expect to be introduced to a whole arsenal of new and exciting future weaponry covering stealth, melee and ranged options.

In addition to these gameplay elements, the episode will also showcase Swedish band Refused, who provide the in-game performance for Samurai, the band led by digital ghost Johnny Silverhand.

Night City Wire episode two will take place on Tuesday, August 11 at 2 a.m. AEST for Australians. You’ll be able to catch the show on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch page, follow all the latest news on social media or stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the updates.

You can catch up with the first episode of Night City Wire over on YouTube.