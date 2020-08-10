See Games Differently

Watch Cyberpunk 2077’s Latest Night City Wire Here

5
Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 28 mins ago: August 11, 2020 at 12:45 am -
Filed to:au
cyberpunk 2077night city wire
cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest Night City Wire showcase is coming on Tuesday, August 11. It’s set to explore brand new character lifepaths in the game as well as new deadly weaponry and how rock band Refused is bringing the game to life. For everyone looking forward to the game’s release it’ll be an event worth tuning in for, even if it takes place in the very wee hours of the morning.

The major focus here will be on exploring character lifepaths. These are the choices set to define your Cyberpunk 2077 journey, whether you adopt the life of a StreetKid, Nomad or Corporate character. As described in early previews of the game, each lifepath alters the overarching narrative of your Cyberpunk adventure and allows you to make unique, story-driven choices.

Night City Wire episode two will likely explore the impact of these choices and tell us more about the motivations and morals of each lifepath in the game.

READ MORE
Everything We Know About Cyberpunk 2077

The other focus will be on the game’s array of high-tech weaponry. We’ve already seen glimpses of some weapons including the cool-looking Arasaka Mantis Blades which spring from V’s arms as well as a range of high-powered handguns, gattling guns, laser beams and more.

Expect to be introduced to a whole arsenal of new and exciting future weaponry covering stealth, melee and ranged options.

In addition to these gameplay elements, the episode will also showcase Swedish band Refused, who provide the in-game performance for Samurai, the band led by digital ghost Johnny Silverhand.

Night City Wire episode two will air on Tuesday, August 11 at 2:00am AEST / midnight AWST for Australians and 4:00am NZST for New Zealanders. You’ll be able to catch the show on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch page, follow all the latest news on social media or stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the updates.

You can catch up with the first episode of Night City Wire over on YouTube.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Cool, but i am fully expect them to announce another delay.

    Knowing how 2020 is going, probably come out in Q2 2021.

    Reply

      • It’s also coming to next gen. If you buy it on current gen then you get it on the new one too.
        Considering how limited console distribution is at the start of a gen, it makes no sense to limit it to only the new ones.

        Reply

        • Oh yeah for sure. I don’t mean next gen exclusive. I just feel like if i play it on PS4 i probably won’t bother going back again on PS5. Which is a shame given it’s coming out so close to next gen console release.

          Reply

          • Well, it’s going to have expansions comparable to the ones from Witcher 3. They won’t be out at launch, so you’ll be playing those on the new generation. If you come back.

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.