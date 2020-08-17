The Most Must-See Panels From DC FanDome

DC FanDome, the online showcase bringing you all the latest DC news, takes place on Sunday, August 23, and Monday, August 24. It’s set to give DC fans a glimpse at every upcoming DC TV show, film, comic and video game property including the rumoured Batman game from Warner Bros. Games Montreal and new looks at films like WW84 and The Flash.

With the full panel schedule for Sunday now revealed, the secrets of DC FanDome are in full view.

Here’s every must-see panel and when you can catch it in Australia.

Wonder Woman 1984 — August 23, 3 a.m. AEST

WW84 is the next cab off the DC film rank. While it was originally scheduled for an early 2020 release, coronavirus scuppered those plans. In this panel, you’ll hear from the stars of the new movie as well as director Patty Jenkins as they answer questions from fans and reveal a new look at the film. WW84 is one of 2020’s most anticipated blockbusters, so this panel should be a very interesting time. It’ll run for 25 minutes.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement — August 23, 3:30 a.m. AEST

Rumours have been swirling about the latest Batman game for months. Whether it follows the Arkham mythology or branches out into something more is currently unknown, but the current consensus is the game is real and features the villainous Court of Owls. That said, rumours aren’t always right and we could be seeing something entirely different during this panel. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see whether we’ll get our first look at a brand new next gen Batman game or something entirely different.

Introducing Flash — August 23, 4:45 a.m. AEST

This intriguing little panel is a new look at the long-gestating Flash movie. It looks set to be less than 10 minutes in length, so don’t expect anything too meaty here. We might get some kind of teaser trailer or a tantalising first glimpse at the film. Either way, we’re keen to see what DC’s got.

The Suicide Squad — August 23, 5:00 a.m. AEST

Director James Gunn will be on hand for this panel and he’ll answer fan questions about the upcoming Suicide Squad semi-reboot. There’ll also be a fun rapid-fire Squad Showdown question game with the cast of the movie. It’s set to go for 30 minutes, so there’s potential we’ll see a first look trailer or teaser for the film in addition to all the fun and games. With a mostly brand new blockbuster cast already announced for the film, this panel sounds like a lot of fun.

Unannounced Panels — August 23, 7:00 a.m., 8:50 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. AEST

There are three panels on the DC FanDome schedule currently unannounced. While some of these may be due to unconfirmed timings or panellists, the 7:00 a.m. AEST panel is labelled ‘SURPRISE DC COMICS PANEL’. It’s deeply suspicious, and you have to think there’s something big planned for this timeslot. There are currently no confirmations about what these panels contain, but the mysterious absence of Henry Cavill in the initial cast announcement may mean one of these slots is reserved for something Superman-shaped. That’s purely speculation, though.

Whatever these panels end up being, expect a pleasant surprise.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League — August 23, 7:45 a.m. AEST

We’ve already heard quite a lot about the new Snyder cut of Justice League, but this panel is set to bust the doors wide open. Zack Snyder will be on hand to answer questions from fans and he’ll be bringing along a few surprise guests too. This panel goes for 25 minutes and should reveal some juicy secrets about the nearly-new upcoming blockbuster film.

READ MORE

Black Adam — August 23, 8:10 a.m. AEST

Black Adam has been in development for several years, with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson attached for just as long. This panel will see The Rock answer fan questions and set the stage for the upcoming film. The panel is not likely to feature any footage or trailers, but this 15 minute slot is a nice sign the movie is still set to go ahead (eventually).

Aquaman Panel — August 23, 9:00 a.m. AEST

Jason Momoa is not set to appear for DC FanDome, but film director James Wan, and Patrick Wilson, who plays King Orm, are set to appear during this panel. They’ll chat about the first film in the franchise, go behind-the-scenes on their favourite bits from the movie and maybe even reveal a bit more about the upcoming sequel. It’s set to be 10 minutes long.

Shazam! Panel — August 23, 9:35 a.m. AEST

This panel will spotlight the Shazam! cast as they discuss the original movie and what the sequel could entail. Special guests have been teased, although there does appear to be a cone of secrecy around any spoilers for the next movie. This 10-minute panel could still reveal some goodies, so stay tuned.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League — August 23, 10:10 a.m. AEST

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the upcoming game from Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise (not to be confused with The Suicide Squad, the new movie). So far, we’ve seen a single teaser image of Superman being targeted by crosshairs and not much else. It’s likely this panel will go into more depth about the upcoming game and show off exactly what gameplay is like. It’s set to go for 20 minutes.

The Batman — August 23, 10:30 a.m. AEST

One of the last panels for DC FanDome will focus on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the latest film take on Bruce Wayne and his Bat-problems. We don’t currently know much about this interpretation of the Batman mythos, its place in the DCU or what it’ll focus on outside of the major casting choices, but this panel will likely fill in some blanks. It’s set to be a 30 minute discussion of the upcoming film between director Matt Reeves and host Aisha Tyler.

To plan your own schedule and view an entire list of every upcoming panel, check out the DC FanDome schedule hub.

For more on DC Fandome and how to watch the entire show in Australia, check out our guide on what to expect from the show.