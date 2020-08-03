Don’t Risk COVID-19 And A $1600 Fine For Pokemon Go

When your state imposes stage four restrictions and nightly curfews, you know what’s a really dumb idea? Playing Pokemon Go in Melbourne right now.

That’s what one player did recently, travelling from Melbourne’s Sunshine to the CBD just to play Pokemon Go. According to 7 News and the AAP, the player was fined $1652 for their troubles.

Around 172 fines were issued in Victoria yesterday for breaching coronavirus restrictions, which are now at stage 4 for the metropolitan area. The restrictions mean people can only leave their house to purchase food and necessary supplies within a 5km radius for their house; exercise within a 5km radius of your home for one hour a day; for care or health care including “accompanying someone for essential medical care if you are a carer, guardian or necessary support person”; and travelling for work if it cannot be done remotely.

The full list of restrictions, including details on stage 3 restrictions for regional Victoria, can be found here. Going outside to Pokemon Go, unsurprisingly, is not part of the permissible activities. Still, that hasn’t stopped other Pokemon Go fans from driving around Melbourne to score some Pokemon.

“The restrictions for leaving your home are well known,” Victorian Deputy Police Commissioner Rick Nugent said. “I can say it does not include playing Pokemon.”

Victoria recorded another 429 coronavirus cases today, forcing the state into what Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called a “state of disaster”. More details are due to be announced this afternoon around what Victorian workplaces and businesses can stay open, how the curfews will apply, and other measures that might be imposed. There’s a good guide over at Business Insider for all the restrictions in every state and territory, in case you’re wondering.