See Games Differently

Don’t Risk COVID-19 And A $1600 Fine For Pokemon Go

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: August 3, 2020 at 1:33 pm -
Filed to:au
pokemon go
pokemon go melbourne
Image Supplied

When your state imposes stage four restrictions and nightly curfews, you know what’s a really dumb idea? Playing Pokemon Go in Melbourne right now.

That’s what one player did recently, travelling from Melbourne’s Sunshine to the CBD just to play Pokemon Go. According to 7 News and the AAP, the player was fined $1652 for their troubles.

Around 172 fines were issued in Victoria yesterday for breaching coronavirus restrictions, which are now at stage 4 for the metropolitan area. The restrictions mean people can only leave their house to purchase food and necessary supplies within a 5km radius for their house; exercise within a 5km radius of your home for one hour a day; for care or health care including “accompanying someone for essential medical care if you are a carer, guardian or necessary support person”; and travelling for work if it cannot be done remotely.

The full list of restrictions, including details on stage 3 restrictions for regional Victoria, can be found here. Going outside to Pokemon Go, unsurprisingly, is not part of the permissible activities. Still, that hasn’t stopped other Pokemon Go fans from driving around Melbourne to score some Pokemon.

“The restrictions for leaving your home are well known,” Victorian Deputy Police Commissioner Rick Nugent said. “I can say it does not include playing Pokemon.”

Victoria recorded another 429 coronavirus cases today, forcing the state into what Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called a “state of disaster”. More details are due to be announced this afternoon around what Victorian workplaces and businesses can stay open, how the curfews will apply, and other measures that might be imposed. There’s a good guide over at Business Insider for all the restrictions in every state and territory, in case you’re wondering.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Incorporate it into exercise in a sensible area and you might be OK since that is allowed. I’ve certainly gained a few kilos since stopping Ingress and Pokemon Go.

    Reply

  • The fact that someone was out for this reason is… disheartening and infuriating. The collective callously cruel selfishness responsible for these numbers is maddening and depressing.

    Bring on the asteroid.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.