Even Lapsed Overwatch Players Love Pharah’s New Lifeguard Skin

It’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Per tradition, this means that the Overwatch team must give somebody abs, or face dire consequences. So Pharah is a lifeguard now. Cue the entire internet dramatically leaping into the ocean and pretending to drown in hopes that somebody — nobody specific, of course — might come save them.

It would be an understatement to say that Overwatch is in a weird place right now. With Overwatch 2 in development, the original game continues to receive balance tweaks, granular new features, and the very occasional new hero, but a mix of stagnation and unpopular changes have led many to say that they’re done with the game. Overwatch League is also bleeding players, with big names like Jay “Sinatraa” Won, Shane “Rawkus” Flaherty, Zachary “Zachareee” Lombardo, and Corey “Corey” Nigra departing the team shooter’s pro scene to start anew with Riot’s new game, Valorant. Meanwhile, Blizzard’s reputation is at an all-time low after its handling of pro players advocating for Hong Kong’s independence and, more recently, reports of exceedingly poor employee pay.

Despite all of that, Pharah’s new lifeguard skin, which arrives today as part of the game’s annual Summer Games event, has some lapsed Overwatch players considering another swim in the game’s choppy waters. It’s a testament not only to the internet’s unquenchable thirst, but also to the talent of Overwatch’s artists. Here’s hoping they’re getting paid what they actually deserve.

me after seeing lifeguard pharah pic.twitter.com/dqQckycAlO — Bad Pachimari (@BadPachimari) August 3, 2020

Lifeguard Pharah please save me I’m drowning ???????? pic.twitter.com/lWQNALvxKi — PHΛЯΛӨH (@PharaohOW) August 3, 2020

the new pharah skin tho ???? pic.twitter.com/xw1jvDP8DW — mir @ scanlan #1 fan ???? (@yukesart) August 3, 2020

God, Pharah is so damn cool. I really wish I had one fuck to give about Overwatch anymore. Or Blizzard. https://t.co/JkyucjkNKW — Matt McMuscles (@MattMcMuscles) August 3, 2020

I don’t even overwatch anymore and this alone might bring me back https://t.co/z2uuI66cvX — Manda Manda (@Manda_AMSBT) August 3, 2020

i haven’t played overwatch in months but pharah…. pic.twitter.com/9LVlqQ2yOe — angel (@teamtakas) August 3, 2020

No matter how many great and amazing skins they add I will never reinstall Overwatch. As a Pharah main I really do want that lifeguard skin, but I still have many problems with the game balance and Blizzard to ever go back. — Dan – CodePhoenix (@DanCodePhoenix) August 3, 2020

So THAT'S why Blizzard decided to show off that new Pharah skin for no reason…#FizzVsGaming https://t.co/a8FuHTuXiy pic.twitter.com/MbTzGnJcA9 — Michael Scally ????✊????✊????✊???? (@FizzVsTheWorld) August 4, 2020

oh thats why we're getting barefoot Pharah https://t.co/Cd9NkJYF6h — Windows 98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) August 4, 2020

me tossing myself headfirst into the Atlantic Ocean so that way lifeguard pharah can save my life pic.twitter.com/IZ3YxFKigE — LIFEGUARD PHARAH (Arianna) (@nycpharahstan) August 3, 2020

pharah mains really won this year pic.twitter.com/QAI2lERLU2 — Charlie ???? (@Neqtuen) August 3, 2020