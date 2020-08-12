See Games Differently

Every Xbox Series X And PS5 Game Releasing In Holiday 2020

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are set for a boom period in Holiday 2020, with many of the biggest upcoming blockbusters set for release in this timeframe.

While exact dates are yet to be confirmed for most titles, there’s a heap of exciting adventures coming your way on both Xbox Series X and PS5 before the end of the year.

Here’s everything currently set to release on next gen consoles in Holiday 2020.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Screenshot: Sony)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales. (Screenshot: Sony)
  • Dirt 5 — 6 October, 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla — 17 November, 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • The Medium — November 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • Scorn — November 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • Tetris Effect: Connected — November 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • Bugsnax — December 2020 (PS5)
  • Deathloop — December 2020 (PS5)
  • Chivalry 2  — late 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • Godfall — late 2020 (PS5)
  • Gods & Monsters — 2020 to March 2021 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • JETT: The Far Shore — late 2020 (PS5)
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits — late 2020 (PS5)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (Optimised) —  late 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales —  late 2020 (PS5)
  • Observer (System Redux) — late 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm — late 2020 (PS5)
  • Outriders — late 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • Rainbow Six Quarantine — late 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • Recompile — late 2020 (Xbox Series X, PS5)
  • The Artful Escape — late 2020 (Xbox Series X)
  • The Pathless —  late 2020 (PS5)
  • Worms Rumble — late 2020 (PS5)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon — November 13 (Xbox Series X, PS5)

Note: Some of the above titles are also releasing on PC and other platforms like Google Stadia or Apple Arcade.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is launching in mid-November, its Xbox Series X and PS5 enhanced versions won’t launch until 2021, so it’ll miss the Holiday 2020 period.

Some ‘optimised’ crossgen games like Watch Dogs: Legion, WRC 9, Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21 also don’t have a confirmed simultaneous releases on current and next gen consoles yet so we’ve held off on including them in the list — but there’s still a chance they’ll make the holiday 2020 window.

Dates included in the article are subject to change as coronavirus and development delays continue to cause chaos with video game release dates. This article will be updated as more titles are announced and dated.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for more news and updates on all things Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

