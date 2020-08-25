See Games Differently

Everybody Gangster Until The Gangsters Show Up

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: August 25, 2020 at 11:30 am -
Filed to:art

Seung Eun Kim directed The Boondocks series, and has also worked on stuff like The Batman and the Thundercats reboot.

You can see more of Kim’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.