Everything Announced At Gamescom’s Opening Night

Summer Game Fest, the not-E3 months-long event created by Geoff Keighley, wrapped up today with a big, live event kicking off Gamescom 2020.

This has been a strange year for video game announcements and reveals. With no E3 and many other shows going digital, publishers, websites, and developers have had to create their own online showcases. Ubisoft, Microsoft, Sony, and others have all had not-E3 events, with Summer Game Fest connecting many of these smaller shows and announcements under one banner. And now SGF is over, but we will always have the weird memories of it.

So here’s everything announced at Gamescom’s opening night event.

Pre-Show Trailers

The event kicked off with Kyle Bosman in his apartment showing off some trailers for games in a pre-show for the event. We got new trailers for Scarlet Nexus, Quantum Error, Dirt 5, and Jurassic World Evolution on Switch.

There was also a dumb ad for an ugly GAMER CAR (really) and an interview with Geoff himself about this year’s Opening Night event.

A new look at Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

We got our first look at what appears to be a cutscene from Black Ops Cold War, a direct sequel to the original Black Ops game. It comes out on November 13 of this year.

The first gameplay from the upcoming Doom: Eternal expansion

The slayer is back and ready to kill more demons. Good. I’m ready to kill demons too. The new expansion, The Ancient Ones: Part 1, is out on October 20.

Doc Brown came by to advertise… Surgeon Simulator 2?

Screenshot: Kotaku

Why was he here? I don’t know. But he appeared and talked about the game, which released today.

BioWare talked briefly about the Next Dragon Age game

There wasn’t much to show, but we did see some concept art and a bit of early in-engine footage. And some people walking around outside.

A new Sam and Max game was teased

Screenshot: Kotaku

Nothing beyond an extremely short teaser and the promise of more information… later! When? Who knows?

A trailer for the new World of Warcraft expansion

The new expansion, Shadowlands, is out on October 27.

Crash 4 has something called Flashback Tapes

Screenshot: Kotaku

These levels are set before the events of Crash Bandicoot 1 and are tricky “puzzle rooms.” Players will have to find the tapes in these levels when Crash 4: It’s About Time launches on October 2.

A creepy gameplay trailer for Little Nightmares II

It’s out on February 11 for current-gen consoles and sometime later after that on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A look at EA’s Star Wars: Squadrons in VR

All modes in Star Wars: Squadrons will support VR and we got a new trailer showing off some of this VR action as an imperial pilot. We also saw Wedge and Hera and I’m very excited. Don’t have to wait long as the game launches on October 2.

A new Star Wars-themed expansion for The Sims 4

Journey To Batu will let players flirt with Storm Troopers and is set on the planet of Batu, the same planet where the theme park Galaxy’s Edge is located in Star Wars fiction. The new game pack will be available on September 8.

Mafia: Definitive Edition got a story trailer

Do you like Mafia dudes talking about trust and loyalty? Then I got a trailer for you!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga got delayed until 2021

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to next-gen and current-gen in spring 2021. That’s a bit of a wait and means the game slipped from its original 2020 release window, but the new gameplay trailer has me excited. Also, they included Yaddle in the trailer. Game of the year.

What’s coming in Fall Guys Season 2

New medieval costumes are coming to the popular game along with a hose of new mini-games themed around grand adventures and quests. No release date though.

The first look at the new VR Medal of Honour game from Respawn

The series is going back to World War II and is being built from the ground up for VR. Medal of Honour: Above and Beyond comes out later this year.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light gets new subclasses

A cool new trailer for Destiny 2‘s next big expansion, Beyond Light, which releases November 10. You can read more about it here!

New gameplay from the PS5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

We saw a small glimpse of gameplay earlier this year, but here’s a longer demo of the new game running on the next-gen PlayStation. I can’t wait to play this on my 4k TV. The devs said it’s coming in the PS5 launch window… whatever that means.

We also got a bunch of trailers and teasers for a slew of games, including:

Unknown 9: Awakening, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, Outriders, WWE Battlegrounds, Godfall, Twelve Minutes, Override 2: Super Mech League, Lemnis Gate, Struggling, Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition, Chorus, Wasteland 3, and Spellbreak.