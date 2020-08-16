Factorio Reaches 1.0 After Eight Years Of Development

The devilishly expansive Factorio, a game about building a factory that just gets bigger and more automated the longer you decide to play the game, was one of the first real success stories to come out of Steam’s Early Access program. Which it’s now, eight years later, no longer a part of.

The game began development in 2012, raised money via an Indiegogo campaign in 2013 and hit Early Access in 2016. But it was only on Friday, August 14, 2020 that the game was finally “released” as version 1.0.

Here’s the launch trailer if you’ve yet to see what the game’s like:

But in a nice touch, the team released a second clip, which takes the game’s Early Access trailer from 2016:

And updates it with 2020 visuals to show just how far the game has come over the years:

I’ll have to go check it out! Though I remember playing it a few years back and, while I loved it, I also found myself growing more terrified of it the bigger my factory got, and I guess that’ll still be the case since…it’s the entire point of the game.