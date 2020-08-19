See Games Differently

Fall Guys Celebrates 1 Million Twitter Followers With A Yellow Team Tornado

Mike Fahey

Published 4 hours ago: August 20, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:devolver digital
fall guysmediatonicone milliontwitter

The Twitter for bean-flavored battle royale Fall Guys reached one million followers today, prompting the popular account to unleash a video depicting a nightmarish version of the Egg Scramble mini-game in which everyone is yellow team. Or a dream-come-true, depending on where your alliance lies.

Me, I always end up on team yellow, so the celebratory video is like watching drops of pure gold rain from the sky. Sure, half of them will steal eggs from their teammates for no reason and the other half will run ahead during the ball-pushing team game thinking that they’re somehow helping, but the rest will *does maths* nevermind.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.