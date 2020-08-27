Finally, You Cowards Put Yaddle In A Star Wars Game Trailer

And so, nearly two years after I first lamented the absence of the great Yaddle from ALL the Star Wars games, my suffering has ended. Finally, those cowards have released the first in-game footage of Yaddle from 2021’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

During Gamecom’s Opening Night Live event today, we got a bunch of new trailers and a few game announcements too. Who cares? The real and most important news came during the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay trailer. For a brief, brief moment, we all got to see Yaddle in-game. Here she is!

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Her appearance in the game is not news, since the developers confirmed she was going to be a playable character a few months back. But now we have our first look at Jedi Master Yaddle in the game. The internet reacted excitedly, which makes sense. We are talking about Yaddle.

I award Yaddle 4 out of 5 Gamescoms pic.twitter.com/3uUeP7Jd4j — AmericanTruckSongs8 (@ethangach) August 27, 2020

holy shit yaddle in lego star wars, i'd know that hair anywhere pic.twitter.com/NmztZWMtkC — Jen Glennon (@hellojenglen) August 27, 2020

YOU CAN PLAY AS YADDLE IN LEGO STAR WARS! SIGN ME UP! pic.twitter.com/g54ooEqg5V — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) August 27, 2020

All the way back in 2019, I wrote about Yaddle for one of my first posts as weekend editor, specifically about how, even after appearing on the Jedi Council in Star Wars Episode 1, she had never appeared in a video game. Sure, she gets name-dropped in Jedi: Fallen Order, but that’s not enough! Back then I assumed that I was yelling into the void.

But then earlier this year, my dreams came true. Yaddle was confirmed as a playable character in the new LEGO Star Wars game. While the publisher and developer officially told me my post had nothing to do with her inclusion in the game, I can’t help but wonder…

Now I must wait to actually play as Yaddle. Sadly I have to wait until 2021. But seeing Yaddle has made the wait more tolerable.