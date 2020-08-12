First Look At The Newest King Of Fighters CG Animation Movie

In 2022, SNK’s popular fighting game franchise is getting a feature film CG animation. Titled The King of Fighters: Awaken, it will debut in China. The trailer features Goenitz (pictured), the final boss of The King of Fighters ‘96, as well as Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami.

No word yet about an international release.

According to ANN, the trailer hints that the movie leads into KOF’s “NESTS arc” story, focusing on Goenitz and the nefarious NEST organisation he heads up as he aims for world domination. This arc appeared in the games The King of Fighters ‘99 to The King of Fighters 2001.

This isn’t the first Chinese-made King of Fighters’ animation as a 24-episode CG animation titled The King of Fighters: Destiny was released between 2017 and 2018.