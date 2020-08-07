See Games Differently

First Look At The Promised Neverland Live-Action Adaptation

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: August 7, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
As Kotaku previously reported, The Promised Neverland is getting a live-action adaptation that is slated for Japanese theatres later this year.

The Promised Neverland tells the story of orphans who seem to be living a wonderful, happy life in which all their wants and needs are met. The truth, however, is far more sinister. The anime debuted this past January. Season 2 is slated for next year.

Below is the live-action adaptation’s first teaser trailer:

The movie stars Minami Hamabe, Jyo Kairi, and Rihito Itagaki as well as Keiko Kitagawa and Naomi Watanabe. It will be released in Japan on December 18. 

