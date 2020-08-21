See Games Differently

Flight Simulator Pilots Make 16-Hour Flight From LA To Dubai In Real Time

Luke Plunkett

Published 47 mins ago: August 21, 2020 at 2:45 pm -
Filed to:flight simulator
microsoft flight simulator

One of the big draws with Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator is that it recreates the entire planet to scale. What that means is that, if you want, you can fly from one airport to another in real-time. And few airports are further away in a single trip than LAX and Dubai International Airport.

It takes around 16 hours to fly there in the real world, on a seemingly roundabout route that takes you over Canada, the North Pole then down through Europe and into the Middle East.

It’s not the longest route in the world — Singapore to New York is 19 hours, while Perth to London is 17 — but it’s pretty close. And in the interests of making records and creating quality slow television, some streamers like Bruce Greene and Boon decided to fly the whole thing in real-time, complete with pilot uniforms, a cockpit and obligatory tiny bottles of booze.

That’s 16 hours! Flying a video game aeroplane! On a real-time trip! I don’t know how many of you will want to watch the entire journey, but just in case here it is anyway, if only so you can check and see “holy shit they actually did it”.

Somehow, this makes me miss air travel.

  • This sort of glorious insanity was the first thing that came to mind when I thought about what content creators would start doing given the the real-time and scale in the game.

