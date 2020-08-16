Forever Ago Is A Game With Some Strong Firewatch Vibes

It’s a shame Forever Ago isn’t out until 2021, given it looks like it’d be the perfect tonic for everything going on right now.

Made by developers Third Shift — itself a nice term for working nights or the graveyard hours — Forever Ago is a single-player road-trip starring Alfred. It’s billed as Alfred’s redemption story after a stroke of luck, with the player taking camera shots along the way as you run into various characters.

There’s some solid performers behind Forever Ago: Firewatch‘s Cissy Jones and Dave Pettitt from Frostpunk and Valiant Hearts, among others. The trailer below is what really sells it, though. It’s reminding me a lot of the Firewatch aesthetic, going for a walk and enjoying the journey and self-exploration along the way. It’s very chilled, very pretty, and the instant camera looks a ton of fun to use.

Being able to pet — and photograph! — the cute dog is definitely a nice touch. There’s obviously a scene in the trailer where you’re having to chase after the dog in a massive storm, which I’m absolutely not looking forward to. But for the most part, it’s all about that lonely wander up north, venturing from campfire to campfire as you pass by some lovely environments.

I’ll happily take another good game like that. If Forever Ago looks like your thing, you can add it to your Steam wishlist here. The soundtrack is also being done by the same person behind Kind Words and Slay the Spire, which is another nice touch.