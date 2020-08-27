Watch Gamescom 2020 Here

Gamescom 2020 is looking very different this year, with all in-person plans cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. While you won’t be able to attend in person, the good news is the show will be available for everyone around the world to watch online. Here’s everything you need to know about the show and what to expect when it kicks off on Friday, August 28.

The event will begin with Opening Night Live, a showcase for brand new and previously announced games coming in 2020 and 2021. So far, the event is confirmed to feature new looks at Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Fall Guys season two and Scarlet Nexus, with around 20 games excepted to get a spotlight.

READ MORE How Fall Guys Became The Hit 2020 Needed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Doom Eternal and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are also locked in for appearances.

Like any show, there’s also set to be some big surprises, but you’ll have to stay tuned to find out what they are.

To catch Opening Night Live in Australia, you’ll need to tune in to the Gamescom YouTube channel from 4 a.m. AEST on Friday, August 28. The event is set to last two hours, so expect it to wrap up by around 6 a.m. AEST.

There’ll also be a pre-show beginning at 3:30 a.m. AEST if you’re keen.

While there’s no confirmation we’ll receive more news about the upcoming Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, there’s a high chance we’ll see more about new and exciting games coming to both platforms.

The majority of the excitement will take place during Opening Night Live, but Gamescom 2020 will continue over the weekend with developer interviews, gameplay demos, new game trailers and more from all your favourite gaming websites. The event will conclude with a ‘Best Of Show’ wrap-up on Monday, August 31.

Gamescom 2020 takes place from Friday, August 28 to Monday, August 31. Opening Night Live takes place from 4 a.m. AEST on Friday and will showcase two hours of games. You’ll be able to catch all the action on the Gamescom YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news and updates from the event.