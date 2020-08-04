Gaming Masks Fight Covid And Exist In Japan

Gaming products love LED. If a company wants to make a gaming PC, a gaming keyboard, or a gaming mouse, light-emitting diodes are a constant. So these “gaming masks” should be no surprise.

According to Famitsu, these are Illumi-on branded gaming mask covers are outfitted with LED lights that are charged by USB. They come in black and white and can cycle through a handful of colours, including red, green, blue, yellow, light blue, purple, and white.

While not medical grade and officially called a “mouth cover,” it does come with a disposable PM 2.5 filter. But, as Siliconera points out, the mask cannot be washed and probably should be used to cover a proper mask underneath.

Priced at 2,970 yen ($US29 ($41)), the Illumi-on Twinkling Mouth Cover will be released in Japan on August.