Hello Games’ The Last Campfire Launches Tomorrow

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: August 27, 2020 at 2:15 am -
Filed to:hello games
iosno mans skyps4release dateswitchthe last campfire
The Last Campfire (Screenshot: Hello Games)
While a bunch of folks at No Man’s Sky developer Hello Games are dedicated to creating and maintaining an ever-expanding virtual universe, a small team’s been quietly working on The Last Campfire, an intimate, puzzling, platforming adventure that’s out for Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Apple Arcade … tomorrow. How lovely.

Announced in 2018, The Last Campfire is the story of Ember, an odd little blue thing in a fantastic world filled with lots of odd little things. Ember is trapped in a strange place and is trying to find its way home. Hello Games says it’s about “rekindling hope in an otherwise hopeless world.” I can get behind that idea.

The Last Campfire was slated for a summer 2020 release and, by golly, it’s gonna make it. Look for it everywhere tomorrow.

